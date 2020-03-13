Travis Stork and Sarah Stone

The season 8 Bachelor couple, who did not get engaged, confirmed their split one week after the finale aired in March 2006.

“You’re in Paris and you’re part of this incredible experience, this fantasy world, and then suddenly you come back to Nashville, and living in the same city I think we thought was going to be a great thing,” Travis told The Tennessean at the time. ”But instead, you’re forced to pretend you don’t know someone, for essentially the last four months.”

Relationship Length: Four Months