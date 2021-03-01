Janelle Brown

Meri introduced Kody to his second wife, Janelle, who was not brought up experiencing polygamy in her family. The couple were “spiritually married” in January 1993 and later welcomed six children: sons Logan, Hunter, Robert and Gabriel, and daughters Maddie and Savannah.

The Arizona resident previously told Us in April 2020 that she thought “there would be more camaraderie” between her and Kody’s other wives if they spent more time together amid the COVID-19 crisis. “I really think it would have been easier to deal with being quarantined if we were all under one roof because we’re having to be so separate,” she said at the time, noting that it would be “easier” for them all if they weren’t taking care of “separate households.”

Janelle and Kody became grandparents when Maddie and her husband, Caleb Brush, welcomed two kids of their own: son Axel in January 2017 and daughter Evangalynn in August 2019.