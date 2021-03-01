Meri Brown

Meri, Kody’s first wife, grew up in California in a family of 25 siblings. The pair were introduced by one of Kody’s sisters in 1989 and tied the knot in April 1990. They welcomed their only daughter, Mariah, five years later. Kody and Meri were legally married until September 2014, when they got divorced in order for Kody to wed his fourth wife, Robyn.

In February 2021, Kody told Us that his relationship with Meri had been “in a very dark place” for quite some time. “It’s been more about trying to get ourselves out of this hole that we dug ourselves into,” he explained. “I hope time heals things. I hope that some communication heals things. It’s been a long time and it’s been very difficult.”