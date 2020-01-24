Harrison Ford in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’

The Han Solo portrayer got pinned by a hydraulic door on the Millennium Falcon set while filming the sci-fi movie in June 2014. “The door came down and hit me on my left hip because I was turned to my right,” the actor recalled on The Jonathan Ross Show in December 2015. “And then it flung my left leg up and it dislocated my ankle and as it drove me down to the floor, my legs slapped on the ramp up to the Millennium Falcon and broke both bones in my left leg.”