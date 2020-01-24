Justin Theroux in ‘The Spy Who Dumped Me’

Theroux suffered a head injury on the set of the 2018 action-comedy. “I had a scooter accident,” he revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in July 2017. “I’m peeling away, and it’s, like, the last shot of the day or the last day I’m working, and I realize as I’m coming up on the next street that there’s no lock-up. There’s still actual cars going back and forth. So I grab both brakes, skidded out and kinda went flying off the bike and landed on my head. [I] broke my head open.”