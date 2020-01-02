Team Busy. Jennifer Garner, Catt Sadler and more celebrities sent Busy Philipps support after she opened up about the cancellation of Busy Tonight.

The 40-year-old actress slammed E! for canceling her late-night talk show in a scathing Instagram post on Tuesday, December 31.

“On APRIL 5, 2019! I flew to Dallas to shoot commercials over the weekend for Michael’s. When my plane took off, the song that came on shuffle was my favorite Deerhunter song He Would Have Laughed. I felt like it was a good sign,” she began alongside a series of never-before-seen snaps. “When I landed, my manager texted me to call her. Which I did. And she told me E! would not renew my show after the order was finished in a month. It was effectively cancelled. I was blindsided, especially since the last text I had from the head of E(who’s now gone) was about marketing for busy tonight that he was excited to tell me about.”

Philipps included a screenshot of her alleged text message conversation with the E! executive.

“Cool last text to me,” the former Cougar Town star wrote, referring to his previous text, “We will set up for next week.”

“Know you’re out of town…” he replied to her at the time. “I’m available to talk whenever you would like.”

Philipps fired back, “Nah dude. You’re bad at your job. Do better.”

In her caption, the This Will Only Hurt a Little author wrote that her text still “truly makes [her] lol,” noting no one from E! ever reached out to her about the cancellation.

While Philipps came to the conclusion that “things were going to be better than fine,” her 11-year-old daughter Birdie had a strong reaction to the news.

“My girl knows something about her mom- I work hard AF and love to prove people wrong and finally, the men will always try to f–k you over so f–k em and figure out something else,” the Dawson’s Creek alum explained. Philipps even included a letter that her eldest daughter, whom she shares with husband Marc Silverstein, wrote to the network. (The couple also share 6-year-old daughter Cricket.)

“You are the worst TV network. EVER. Why! Well 1. You got rid of my moms show 2. You mad [sic] alot of people lose there [sic] jobs. 3. You suck. Well anyways my mom does work much harder than you so you don’t diserve [sic] her. She will find another place,” Birdie wrote. “She will shove it up your ass. Sincrly [sic], Birdie.”

Busy Tonight, which was produced by Tina Fey, aired 105 episodes from October 2018 to May 2019. E! has yet to publicly comment on Philipps’ post.

