Jules and Luke Went at It Off-Camera

Speaking of what fans didn’t see, the biggest revelation of the reunion may have been Jules and Luke’s off-camera altercation.

“Luke, if you really want to go there, we can go there,” Jules said. “Do you want to talk about how you were a misogynistic a—hole that one night after our 4th of July party that you were mad that I didn’t hook up with your friend?”

After Luke denied pressuring Jules to hook up with his friend, he revealed she hit him off camera.

“You weren’t necessarily a good person to me. You physically hit me and did things to me. I don’t like you,” he said. “When people are saying the people in this house are rude and mean because everybody wasn’t warm to you, there’s reasons, Jules.”

She further explained, “I apologize to you for hitting you. I drunkenly intended to hit the back of your seat because I was in the back seat of our Uber. My hand slipped. I ended up hitting you. I apologize profusely for it. And I thought we moved forward from this, so the fact that this is even being brought up now is beyond me.”