Tamra Judge Teases RHOC Season 15 Reunion Cameo Everything We Know

Orange or no orange, Tamra Judge will continue to play a role on season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The 53-year-old reality TV personality, who starred on RHOC from seasons 3-14, revealed she was contacted during the recent reunion taping.

“I did get a phone call during the reunion … You might see it,” Tamra teased on The Weekly Scoop With CJ via Instagram Live, noting that she’s gotten “feedback” about how the taping went. “I think the reunion is going to be better than the entire season.”

Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and newbie Elizabeth Vargas taped the upcoming special with Andy Cohen on December 18.

“Well, folks, it is Real Housewives of Orange County reunion day, suffice to say I have never been happier to see the Real Housewives of Orange County in person in my life,” the host said via Instagram Stories earlier this month. “I have so much gratitude that I’m here in L.A. and we’re able to do this in person.”

While Tamra didn’t film season 15 of RHOC, her name came up a lot during the season. She has subsequently teased a 2021 return to the Bravo series.

“I have not gotten a formal offer yet. And if I do get a formal offer, I’m not telling anybody. … I’m just gonna walk on,” she quipped via Instagram Live, noting that former bestie Shannon “better hope I don’t come back.”

The CUT Fitness owner added that she’s still in contact with Gina and Braunwyn.

“Dream cast [would be] Heather [DuBrow], Vicki [Gunvalson], Shannon — just because I want to give her a piece of my mind — Braunwyn and Gina,” she said. “I think that would be a really good cast. And Meghan [King] too. I really like Meghan, but Meghan doesn’t live in Orange County anymore.”

While Tamra hasn’t been watching the season, she believes change is coming to the OG franchise. “I do think there’s going to be a shakeup. A big shakeup. … I only see clips on Instagram, the highlights and I see the comments,” she noted. “There’s no shortage of story line on [Braunwyn]. She’s not going anywhere. I don’t [think Emily or Elizabeth will return].”

Tamra added that she’ll “be curious to see what happens” with Kelly after she made headlines for her controversial coronavirus comments.

“The viewers and the public have been very vocal. It’s one of those things — sometimes she is good TV and then there’s that other part,” she said, before referring to Kelly as “evil.”

When asked who she thinks is the most “real,” Tamra added, “I think that Gina is extremely real. I feel like Gina is who she is. I don’t feel like she’s calculated. … I feel like Shannon is very self-produced. Kelly is real, what you see is what you get. … I think Braunwyn is real. I think that she exposes a lot, I think that she has a lot going on in her life.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

