1. She’s Divorced

Tayshia was previously married to her first love, Joshua Bourelle. They split in October 2017 after less than two years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in April 2018.

“I felt a lot of pressure to make sure that my marriage worked, so at the same time, I made sure to do everything I needed to do in order to know that I did everything I could at the end of the day. It definitely was scary to tell my parents it’s just not working out,” she told Dean Unglert on his “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast in 2019. “Before my divorce, I really wasn’t open with my parents about every single thing that was going on in my relationship slash me in general. But, because of my divorce, I opened up a lot more and they are now my closest friends in a way.”