3. She Split from JPJ in October 2019

During her stint on Bachelor in Paradise season 6, Tayshia was in a love triangle with John Paul Jones and Derek Peth. While she picked JPJ, they split before they left the beach in Mexico. While they later reunited, it was over for good in October 2019.

“John and I had something incredibly special. We fell for each other in Paradise, and everything was a whirlwind after that,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “When the show ended, I truly went back to Maryland to see if what we had was something we could build on without cameras, a production crew, and without feeling any pressure: to simply figure things out on our own terms. But the reality was, we were living on opposite coasts, and working insane schedules that made it impossible to see each other and build a life with each other. We truly did the best we could, but at this time have decided that what is best for the both of us is to go our separate ways. We are the best of friends and will continue to remain in each other’s life because regardless of the situation, we make each other happy💕💕.”