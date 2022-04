Back in the Game?

After Temple celebrated the cast’s SAG Award win at the February 2022 ceremony solo while her costars were across the pond, some fans wondered whether she wasn’t part of the new episodes. However, the actress swiftly put an end to the rumors. “Don’t worry my loves, Keeley will be on screen power walking her way through season 3 x #TedLasso,” she tweeted in March 2022.