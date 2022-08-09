Major Character Death?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in August 2022, Goldstein joked about potentially killing off one of the show’s most beloved characters.

“I told Toheeb [Jimoh] a long time ago how his character [Sam] dies,” the Emmy winner quipped. “Basically I was like, ‘You die by a helicopter.’ He was like, ‘Oh, I’m in a helicopter crash?’ And I said, ‘No, you run into a still helicopter. It’s not even on, you just run into it. And that’s how you die.’ No spoilers, but that’s his ending.”