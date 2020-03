Peter’s Parents Get Hot and Heavy

Harrison and Peter went to several Bachelor viewing parties with the lead’s parents, Peter Weber Sr. and Barbara Weber, in tow. As the night dragged on, Peter wondered where his parents went. He and the host then found the couple making out in the back of their car.

