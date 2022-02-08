‘The Good Place’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Jason Mantzoukas (Derek)

Off camera, the Massachusetts native cohosts the “How Did This Get Made?” podcast alongside Paul Scheer and June Diane Raphael. He’s better known for his work in Schur’s other hits, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Parks and Rec, and he voices Jay Bilzerian in Netflix’s Big Mouth with John Mulaney and Nick Kroll. On the big screen, he’s appeared in Ride Along, Sleeping With Other People, Dirty Grandpa, The Lego Batman Movie and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. In 2022, he voiced Tommy Lee’s genitalia in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy.