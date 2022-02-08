‘The Good Place’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Maya Rudolph (Gen)

Following her tenure on Saturday Night Live, Rudolph went on to star on the big screen in 50 First Dates, Grown Ups, Idiocracy and Bridesmaids. She briefly cohosted a variety series with Martin Short called Maya & Marty and earned Emmys in 2020 and 2021 for her voice work on Netflix’s Big Mouth. Those same years, the Wine Country star won two additional Emmys for portraying Vice President Kamala Harris on SNL. Rudolph shares daughters Pearl, Lucille and Ida and son Jack with partner Paul Thomas Anderson.