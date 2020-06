Martha Plimpton (Stef)

The multitalented star made her film debut in Rollover in 1981, but her role in The Goonies launched her movie career. She has been nominated for three Tony Awards: Best Featured Actress in a Play for her role in Top Girls in 2007 and for Coast of Utopia in 2008, and for Best Featured Actress in a Musical in 2009 for Pal Joey. In 2012, she won an Emmy for playing attorney Patti Nyholm in the CBS legal drama, The Good Wife.