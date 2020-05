Audrina Patridge

Patridge landed her own spinoff after The Hills ended, but Audrina was canceled after one season. She appeared in multiple movies and in 2010 and competed on Dancing With the Stars. In 2014 and 2015, she hosted NBC’s 1st Look. In June 2016, she welcomed a daughter, Kirra, with then-boyfriend Corey Bohan. The two married four months later, but she filed for divorce in September 2017. Patridge now appears on The Hills: New Beginnings.