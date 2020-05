Heidi Montag

As shown on the fourth season of The Hills, Montag married Spencer Pratt in Mexico in November 2008, then held a ceremony in April 2009. Later that year, the couple appeared on I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here and the following year, Montag dropped her first album, Superficial. They welcomed their son, Gunner, in October 2017. Both are now cast members on The Hills: New Beginnings.