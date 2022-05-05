Another Try

During the May 5 episode of The Kardashians, Khloé revealed that she was giving her romantic relationship with Tristan another try.

“We are good. We are actually in a really good place. We just got back together and he has been going to therapy a lot. There has just been a lot of effort on his part,” she told the cameras. “It is so fun when Tristan is here. I mean he is a great father. True has her routines and she loves having them with both of her parents and it is just great to see that joy on her face.”

The reality star added: “When we broke up, I learned how well him and I got along and what good friends we are and what good partners we are. I have a lot of hope, faith and optimism for our future together.”