Everything Khloe Kardashian and Her Family Have Said About Tristan Thompson on ‘The Kardashians’

Khloe Considers Getting Back Together With Tristan During The Kardashians
Reflecting on Their Past

During The Kardashians premiere, Khloé and Tristan addressed adjusting to their new normal as just coparents. 

“It is always such a weird f–king gray area because we are such great friends. And I think that is so confusing to outside people,” the California native noted during the April 14 episode. “Because I know how to be a monster to you if I want to.

The basketball player replied, “But you never have been which I respect and I appreciate that. I mean it is not like you ever burned my clothes or slashed my cars.”

The businesswoman reminded her ex-boyfriend that she has “thrown water on all [his] clothes” when she was pregnant with their daughter. “When you cheated on me. And if I wasn’t pregnant, I would have f–ked you up. I just didn’t want to break my nails before delivery,” she said. 

