Everything Khloe Kardashian and Her Family Have Said About Tristan Thompson on ‘The Kardashians’

Khloe Considers Getting Back Together With Tristan During The Kardashians
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Shutterstock (2)
What Their Future Holds

“Every day he tries to show me and prove to me that he is a different person and that I should have faith and trust him. But him and I have been through so much together that I have a lot of reservations,” Khloé admitted, noting that no one held Tristan “accountable” for his past actions.

The Canada native, for his part, added, “You know how I feel about you. I want to get us back together and build our family and hopefully be able to expand that family one day.”

 

