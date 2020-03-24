Pics ‘The Office’ Cast: Then and Now By Sarah Hearon March 24, 2020 Phyllis Smith Chris Haston/Nbc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock; Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock 13 11 / 13 Phyllis Smith Smith, who voiced Sadness in the animated film Inside Out, had a recurring role on Netflix’s The OA. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Best Portable Antibacterial Items That You Can Still Get on Amazon Hand Sanitizers, Antiviral Products and Immunity Items to Stock Up on ASAP The Spot All Our Celeb Friends Are Dreaming Of Right Now! More News