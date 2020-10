Erik von Detten (Josh Bryant)

The California native, who got his start on Days of Our Lives in 1992, is best known for his work as a voice actor. In 1995, he voiced naughty neighbor Sid Phillips in Pixar’s Toy Story, a role he reprised in 2010’s Toy Story 3. He married Angela von Detten in 2018, and the pair welcomed daughter Claire in May 2020.