‘The Princess Diaries’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Mandy Moore (Lana Thomas)

The pop star became a fixture within the romantic comedy genre after making her debut in The Princess Diaries, starring in A Walk to Remember (2002), License to Wed (2007) and Love, Wedding, Marriage (2011). She also voiced Rapunzel in Disney’s Tangled (2010). Since 2016, she’s played Rebecca Pearson on NBC’s This Is Us, scoring Golden Globe and Emmy nominations for her powerful performance. Moore married singer Taylor Goldsmith in 2018 and announced her first pregnancy in September 2020.