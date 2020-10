Andrew Garfield (Eduardo Saverin)

The Brit took on the role of a superhero in the Amazing Spider-Man franchise before turning to dramatic work, including Hacksaw Ridge and Angels in America. He earned Oscar and Golden Globe nods for Hacksaw Ridge in 2017 and won a Tony Award in 2018 for Angels in America.

Garfield dated his Amazing Spider-Man costar Emma Stone from 2011 to 2015. He was later linked to Rita Ora, comedian Aisling Bea, model Christine Gabel and actress Susie Abromeit.