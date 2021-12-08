Anna Nicole Smith: Tina Carlyle in ‘The Mask’

It’s no secret that Cameron Diaz made her star turn as Jim Carrey love interest Tina Carlyle in The Mask, but the part was nearly played by a very different blonde actress. Ahead of the film’s 25th anniversary, director Chuck Russell revealed to Variety on July 28 that he initially wanted Smith for the role. “Anna was charming and bubbling, but did not have other qualities needed for the role,” he told the publication of the late actress. “I never took the next step to run scenes with her.” Although Diaz had no prior acting credits, Russell wound up asking her to come read for the part after coming across her 8×10 photo on the casting deck. Now, the rest is history!