What Tiger Told Rachel About Elin

Uchitel, who was previously accused of having an affair with married actor David Boreanaz, revealed that she and Woods spoke about his marriage.

“He said, ‘[Elin] doesn’t ask questions like you, she’s not like you,’” she claimed. “It occurred to me he wanted to have someone to check in with. I asked him a million questions and he wanted to give every single detail he hadn’t been able to say in years or ever.”

Woods also allegedly told her, however, that she needed to learn to “compartmentalize” her feelings: “He told me … ‘Push [your feelings] off to the side and think about something else.’”