The ‘Pretend Daddy’ on ‘The Rehearsal’

While Nathan Fielder’s HBO series pushed boundaries throughout its inaugural season, few could have predicted where things would leave off in the finale. The episode went off the rails when Remy, a child actor playing Fielder’s fictional son, stopped being able to tell the difference between the show and reality. After the finale premiered, however, Remy’s real-life grandma assured fans that the child actor is “doing amazing.”