Big Little Lies

Witherspoon (Madeline Mackenzie), Nicole Kidman (Celeste Wright), Laura Dern (Renata Klein), Shailene Woodley (Jane Chapman) and Zoë Kravitz (Bonnie Carlson) star as women brought together by a murder mystery and their children’s Monterey elementary school. Though the show, based on Moriarty’s 2014 book, was supposed to be a miniseries, HBO picked up the Emmy winner — which aired from 2017 to 2019 — for season 2.