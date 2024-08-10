Twin Peaks has ended, but the show’s stars, including Kyle MacLachlan, Sherilyn Fenn and Lara Flynn Boyle, have remained on our screens.

The series, which ran from 1990 to 1991, followed an investigation into the murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) in the fictional town of Twin Peaks, Washington. The series developed a cult following in part because of its campy storytelling — and David Lynch and Mark Frost‘s unique vision.

After ABC pulled the plug on Twin Peaks, the 1992 prequel feature film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me was born. The universe expanded even more when Showtime revived the series for one season in 2017 with Lynch and Frost returning to direct and write all the episodes.

MacLachlan, Fenn, Mädchen Amick, Lee and David Duchovny all returned for the revival after appearing in the original series. The new season also featured some new — but familiar — faces, including Laura Dern, Michael Cera, Richard Chamberlain, Trent Reznor, Jessica Szohr and Amanda Seyfried in a wide variety of roles.

Fans still holding out hope for more Twin Peaks content were shocked when Lynch announced in 2024 that he wasn’t sure whether he would be able to direct any more projects after being diagnosed with emphysema.

Lynch told Sight & Sound in an interview that he got the disease from “smoking for so long,” adding, “I’m homebound whether I like it or not. I can’t go out. And I can only walk a short distance before I’m out of oxygen.”

Despite attempts to work from home, Lynch’s future plans for his directing career remained unclear. “I like to be amongst the things and get ideas there,” he concluded. “But I would try to do it remotely, if it comes to it.”

