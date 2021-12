Ian Somerhalder

Somerhalder went from playing vampire Damon on TVD to portraying vampire research physician Luther Swann on V-Wars, which he also produced. He then appeared on Good Mythical Morning and landed a role in Time Framed. The Louisiana native teamed up with his former onscreen brother, Wesley, to create Brother’s Bond Bourbon in 2020. The Lost alum wed Nikki Reed in 2015 and two years later they welcomed their first child, daughter Bodhi.