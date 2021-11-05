Joseph Morgan

The British actor joined the CW drama in season 2 as Original vampire (and Original Hybrid) Klaus Mikaelson. His character went on to lead the spinoff series The Originals for five seasons. Morgan also appeared in Gone Baby Gone and Animal Kingdom before landing the role of CJack60 on Brave New World. The actor directed a few episodes of The Originals during his time on the show and was a director, producer and writer on the short films Carousel and Revelation. Morgan wed actress Persia White in 2014 and was previously Positive Women’s global ambassador.