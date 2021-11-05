Zach Roerig

Roerig’s Matt Donovan was one of the very few humans who lived in Mystic Falls. Matt dated Elena, Caroline and more throughout his time on the show. The Ohio native went on to appear in The Year of Spectacular Men, The Outer Wild (which he was an executive producer on) and a few episodes of The Gifted and TVD spinoffs, The Originals and Legacies. He also played Sarge Will Mosley on USA Network’s Dare Me. Roerig made headlines in 2013, when he sought sole custody of his daughter, Fiona, who was born in 2011, against his ex Alanna Turner. He was eventually awarded custody.