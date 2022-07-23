Katie Maloney

“It’s a huge difference in so many of our lives. We’ve got so many people in different phases of their lives,” Katie told Us. “Tom and I, obviously, are going through a divorce, Lala’s now single, James is in a new relationship. I mean, it could not be more different. It’s almost, like, not reminiscent of, like, a first season, but also kind of! Because a lot of us are starting over and back in apartments. It’s wild! So I think it’s gonna be really fresh. It has a fresh feel to it because it’s just something we’ve not seen from a lot of people. People have not seen me in this phase of my life. I haven’t seen myself like this since I was 24 years old.”