‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast: Then and Now

Stassi Schroeder

Before she was the queen of SUR, Stassi competed on The Amazing Race when she was 16 years old. She went on to appear on the short-lived N series Queen Bees in 2008. Before the cameras started rolling on season 1 of Vanderpump Rules, she had a chin implant.

“It’s one of the best things I ever did and to this day it makes me feel better about myself,” she wrote about the procedure in her book, Next Level Basic.

Stassi has also had a breast reduction, lip fillers and Botox over the years.

Us broke the news in June 2020 that Stassi and her now-husband, Beau Clark, are expecting their first child, a baby girl, in January 2021.