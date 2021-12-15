Comments About Raquel’s Surgery

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules followed Raquel’s journey to fix a botched nose job. During a November 2021 episode, Lisa Vanderpump took the couple to visit Paul Nassif for help with Raquel’s issue. At the time, James’ shared some controversial views when the plastic surgeon said that Raquel would need to take some bone from under her breast to help fix her nose.

“Now we’re going to have scars down here and it could be not perfect up here. I don’t even know what Raquel’s thinking when she hears that, but if it’s anything other than, ‘No! then we have a problem,” he said to cameras before the doctor confirmed that he wasn’t at fault for his fiancée’s slanted nose. “That’s a win! Now I’m not obligated to pay for the next nose job, right?”

Later that night, James and Ariana didn’t see eye to eye when he asked their friends, “Do you know how f–king stressful [Raquel’s nose issues] are for me, dude? Who is staring at her f–king nose every day? Me. She doesn’t have to stare at her nose. I do.”

In a confessional interview, Ariana clapped back, “Stressful because he has to look at it? James should probably just, like, not ever say that ever again.”

Raquel, for her part, later addressed James’ comments, saying, “Sometimes he thinks about himself before other people. All I really want is for James to recognize his mistakes. He needs to learn to be patient.”