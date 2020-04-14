Frank Herlihy

Frank, who started dating Stassi during season 1 after her breakup with Jax, was fired from his job at SUR after he was allegedly rude to a customer. Stassi later revealed on her podcast that Frank was the one who allegedly tried to sell a sex tape of her to TMZ for $900. While he has gone quiet on social media, the Next Level Basic author said on “Straight Up With Stassi” that two fans told her that Frank was living in New York in 2018. “They were like ‘He’s up living in the middle of nowhere New York state and working at a deli,’” Stassi said.