Stassi Schroeder

After she was fired when her past racially insensitive remarks resurfaced, Stassi, who was pregnant at the time, lost several endorsement deals and her podcast, “Straight Up With Stassi.” Her personal life, however, thrived and she married Beau in a backyard bash in September 2020. Stassi gave birth to the pair’s first child, daughter Hartford, in January 2021. The couple launched their Patreon channel, “The Good The Bad The Baby,” that March.