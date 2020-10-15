Emily Braunwyn Shade

“Emily Simpson? I never got to know her really well,” Vicki said during an Instagram Live with Tamra in May 2020.

The CUT Fitness owner quipped back, “Lucky you.”

When the topic of Braunwyn came up, Vicki didn’t hold back. “Browned Wind is very crazy and Browned Wind was a closet watcher. She didn’t know any of us and then she came on and was like ‘I don’t like you. I have a bad feeling about you.’ And I’m like ‘Who are you?’” she said.

Tamra replied, “She played that one wrong with you. … So many people come on the show and they are fans of the show. It doesn’t make for a good Housewife. Ever. The problem is that the show’s been on for so long that everybody has seen it. So, it’s hard to come on the show with no expectations.”