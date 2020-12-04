Tamra Defends Braunwyn

After Kelly accused Braunwyn of pretending to be an alcoholic during a December 2020 appearance on WWHL, Tamra stepped in.

“Who believes anything she says!!!!! Coming from the same person that’s mocking covid,” she wrote via Instagram. “Just another stupid comment out of this ignorant chicks mouth. #STFU.”

Kelly subsequently accused Tamra of “obsessing about the show” and compared her to Gretchen Rossi. The Positive Beverage owner also came for Tamra’s CBD business.

“I’d be very careful spreading lies about our business … #Attorneynotified,” Tamra quipped back, asking fans to forward her “anything else she says about my business.”