The COVID of It All

Vicki slammed Kelly in November 2020 for her past COVID-19 comments after Kelly revealed her mom was in the hospital after testing positive for the virus. “While I am saddened to hear of Kelly’s mom being in the ICU with COVID — and hope she gets a speedy recovery — it would be remiss for anyone to not think about and recall the endless months Kelly has spent making a complete mockery of the virus,” Vicki told Champion Daily. “While everyone is frustrated with the current situation in the world, and understandably so, Kelly has gone above and beyond to completely make a joke out of it — the virus, mask-wearing, the people dying from it, and more. Let us not forget she claimed coronavirus was God’s way of thinning the herd. If she really feels that way, then is her mom part of the herd God should be thinning? One would think not.”

The OG Housewife continued to call Kelly out for her controversial comments about the virus adding: “It’s interesting to note it seems Kelly may not even be in contact with her mom at this point. An Instagram exchange showed her brother asking for prayers for their mom in the ICU and Kelly responding that her mom has her blocked. What this comes down to is Kelly is an absolutely vile person. I, of course, feel empathy for her mom and anyone else who is dealing with the coronavirus and deeply sick from it. What I don’t feel, though, is any empathy for Kelly. How can I feel bad for her dealing with this horrible situation after she’s made a complete mockery of the virus and, by doing so, the hundreds of thousands of people who have died from it?”

Kelly faced backlash in April after said that the pandemic is “God’s way of thinning the herd” and that many who have died “would’ve died this year [because] they were compromised” anyway. She later apologized for her comments saying she was “not insensitive” and said she was “sorry” to anyone who was offended.