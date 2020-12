Worst Cast Ever

During a Q&A via Instagram on December 6, Tamra was asked whether she wanted to return to the Bravo series. “I have very mixed feelings! It was a big part of my life for 12 years. Sometimes I miss it, but I’m okay without it. I really enjoy my friendships off camera with some of the ladies,” she wrote at the time. “In my opinion, the current cast is the worst in OC history. I definitely see a shake up coming. #MakeOCgreatagain.”