Festive and fun! Ahead of Cinco de Mayo next month, Becky G is sharing her recipe for the perfect paloma cocktail.

“The tequila makes a huge difference,” the Latin pop star, 26, exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that “good tequila and good company” are the key to a successful fiesta. “I go for Patrón because it’s made from only three of the highest-quality ingredients — agave, yeast and water.”

The May holiday isn’t the only time the “Chanel” songstress fixes herself a paloma. Back in September 2021, she took Us inside a day in her life, which she wrapped up with the tequila-based cocktail. “A little spicy paloma to end the day!” she shared at the time. “Must rep my Latinas!”

The “Shower” musician has often expressed her pride in her Mexican American heritage.

“I’ve always talked about how much it means to me to be Latina, but the pride of being Mexican is something else,” she said in Spanish while accepting the award for Best Regional Mexican Collaboration at the Latin American Music Awards earlier this month. “Throughout my career, I’ve mixed and played with different genres as an artist because there are a lot that inspire me, but being Mexican not only inspires my music.”

The California native added that her Mexican roots inspire “the way I love” and “the way I’m with my family.” Becky G told Us that her loved ones are an integral part of her Cinco de Mayo celebrations. “My family and friends are the most important to me, so I love toasting to Cinco de Mayo with them,” she shared.

In addition to celebrating her cultural background, the performer has also used her platform to lift up other female artists.

“When we come together as women in this industry, we are capable of not just making hit songs but making history and setting an example that when we come together, we are powerhouses, we are able to see each other differently and share in the light,” she said while accepting the accolade for Best Latin Pop Reggaeton Song of the Year at the iHeart Radio Music Awards in March.

Becky G raised eyebrows for attending the event without her engagement ring. The awards ceremony came the same day her fiancé, Sebastian Lletget, seemingly confessed to cheating on her.

“Over the last few weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10 minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot,” the soccer player, 30, wrote via Instagram at the time, after a fan claimed to have proof of his infidelity.

Lletget then apologized to the “Mayores” singer, whom he began dating in 2016.

“To Becky, you have been the light in my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love,” he wrote. “Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you, and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve.”

The Power Rangers star, for her part, seemingly commented on the relationship drama during a performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival earlier this month.

“Sometimes things don’t go the way you plan, I’ll just say that,” she told concertgoers, per social media footage. “But sometimes, it’s not rejection — it’s redirection.”

Keep scrolling for Becky G’s Patrón Perfect Paloma recipe:

Becky G’s Patrón Perfect Paloma

(Makes one drink)

Ingredients

• 1.5 oz Patrón Reposado

• 3 oz fresh grapefruit juice

• .5 oz agave syrup

• .5 oz fresh-squeezed lime juice

• Sugar and salt, for rimming

• 1 oz sparkling water

• Grapefruit wedge, for garnish

Instructions

1. Combine Patrón Reposado, grape-

fruit juice, agave syrup and lime juice in

a shaker tin and shake with ice to chill.

2. Strain onto fresh ice in a

sugar-and-salt-rimmed collins glass.

3. Top with sparkling water and

garnish with a grapefruit wedge.