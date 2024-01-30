Whether you’re cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers, Blake Lively‘s Betty Buzz brand is ready to provide some Taylor Swift-inspired drink recipes for Super Bowl LVIII.

Lively’s nonalcoholic Betty Buzz mixers were launched in 2021, and Swift, 34, even sipped on a cocktail using her pal’s brand as she watched the Chiefs play the Jets alongside Lively, 36, in October 2023. The actress was one of several stars who attended the New Jersey game to help the singer cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce. (Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, was also in attendance, opting for a canned Betty Booze cocktail.)

It isn’t known if Lively or Swift will be at Super Bowl LVIII when the Chiefs face the 49ers on Sunday, February 11, as Swift will be wrapping up four-day Eras Tour stint in Tokyo the night before. (The singer could make it to Las Vegas from Tokyo with time to spare if she hustles after her final concert.)

If Swift does make an appearance, it’s hard to imagine she wouldn’t celebrate with one of these aptly-named cocktail recipes. We’d like to think she’d go for the Karma is a Rye on the Chiefs while Lively would obviously go for the mocktail version of Loving Them Was Red.

Scroll down to see three of Betty Buzz‘s Swiftie-inspired recipes:

Karma Is a Rye on the Chiefs

Ingredients:

1 Bottle Betty Buzz Sparkling Lemon Lime

1.5oz Whiskey or Bourbon

Pomegranate Juice

Agave to Taste

Preparation:

Add fresh ice to a shaker. Add spirit of choice, pomegranate juice and agave to shaker and shake until shaker is icy. Pour over fresh ice into a highball glass. Pour Betty Buzz Sparkling Lemon Lime over top. Garnish with a cherry or lime wedge.

Better Than Revenge (49ers Version)

Ingredients:

1/2 Bottle Betty Buzz Tonic Water

1.5oz Aperol

1oz Orange Juice

.5oz Simple Syrup

Preparation:

Add fresh ice to a large coupe glass. Splash a generous amount of aperol over ice. Add a squeeze of orange juice and a splash of simple syrup. Pour Betty Buzz Meyer Tonic Water over top. Stir to mix (but gently, the bubbles are sensitive).

Loving Them Was Red

Ingredients:

1 B ottle Betty Buzz Meyer Sparkling Grapefruit

1.5oz Vodka (if desired or hold for an non-alcoholic option)

1oz Cranberry Juice

3 Dashes Angosturra Bitters

Agave to Taste

Preparation:

Add fresh ice, vodka, cranberry juice and agave to a shaker. Shake until the outside of the shaker becomes icy. Strain over ice into a rocks glass. Pour Betty Buzz Sparkling Grapefruit over top. Add 3 dashes of Angosturra Bitters. Enjoy.

Those of Us who prefer to have someone else do the work can check out Betty Booze canned cocktails. The 49ers fans could color-coordinate with the Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry, which has a can in a copper shade, while Chiefs Kingdom can opt for the yellow can of Sparkling Tequila with Oak Smoked Lemonade.