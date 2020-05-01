Christina Anstead has absolutely no regrets when it comes to the money she spent getting her pantry professionally organized in December 2019.

In fact, the Christina on the Coast star, 36, called the investment in her pantry one of “the best” decisions she’s ever made. “The way that they set it up … it’s easy to do it at home,” she told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month while promoting her new book, The Wellness Remodel. “You would have to be pretty bad for you to re-mess it up because they have a bunch of boxes from The Container Store and they’re labeled, so anyone could do this at home.”

As Anstead alluded to, her pantry, which was revamped by the folks at Done & Done Home — a professional organizing service based in New York City — is organized in a simple yet practical way that’s hard to ruin. While cereals are housed in their own containers on a low shelf, chips and other pantry staples were put in woven baskets in a slightly higher spot.

Additionally, all of the spices have their own designated perch right next to the door, making it easy to reach in and grab some pepper or garlic powder while cooking.

For those that are in need of a pantry refresh but don’t want others to do it for them, the HGTV star has some tips. “I recommend you take everything out of your pantry, you put it all on a table, you get rid of stuff that’s super expired and give away stuff that you’re never going to use, and then you get these boxes and you can label them, like, ‘rice, snacks, chips, whatever.’ Then you just put everything in there.”

Anstead is currently quarantined in California with her husband, Ant Anstead and their 7-month-old son, Hudson, as well as her older children — Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 4 — whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. Despite living in a full house, the California native told Us her pantry remains as neat as ever. “It’s still organized and I am not super organized,” she admitted. “So if I would mess it up, then, like, I would say that anyone would.”

The Flip or Flop star added: “I love it. It’s, like, the best investment ever.”

In addition to relishing her immaculate pantry, Anstead has even bigger things to be proud of these days. Her first book, The Wellness Remodel, was released earlier this month and she told Us she hopes readers are able to use the tome to stay sane and healthy, especially in light of the current crisis. “We wrote this book long before we knew any of this was going to happen, but it does have full exercise routines, things you can do at home [and] a meal plan and prep.”

Anstead continued: “The recipes are easy to follow and I’ve been making them with my kids and they love it. It’s just something that you do while you’re at home right now, which is nice and we want to eat healthy … the book has healthy recipes that are easy to make.”

The mom of three noted her little ones love sweets, so she’s been making desserts with them regularly using recipes from the book. “The book has desserts that are delicious, but they’re still healthy,” she explained. “The almond butter brownies or black bean brownies are our favorites.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.