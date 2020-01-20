Getting in the Super Bowl spirit! Jennifer Lopez is taking her preparations for the big game very seriously.

The “Ain’t Your Mama” singer, 50, is headlining the Super Bowl LIV halftime show on February 2 along with Shakira at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, and she’s deep in rehearsals for the highly anticipated performance.

On Sunday, January 19, Lopez took to her Instagram to share an important update featuring a sparkly new accessory. “Happy Sunday! ✌🏽week countdown until the Super Bowl = time for a new bling cup 💎!!!” she captioned the snapshot of herself in a car while sipping from a crystal-covered reusable cup.

The tall drinking vessel is covered in mostly blue crystals with red and white crystal accents. For example, the date of the Super Bowl — February 2, 2020 — is shown on the cup as “02. 02. 20” in an alternating red and white crystal pattern. In addition to being the colors of the American flag, those three hues also represent Pepsi, which sponsors the halftime show, and the NFL.

Lopez’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, weighed in on her Instagram update with an encouraging comment. “Hello Sunday ❤️🔥,” he wrote.

The former New York Yankee, 44, has been a constant source of support for Lopez and her Super Bowl efforts for months. In December 2019, the baseball great shared a video of his future bride rehearsing with her young dancers and teased that “all they wanted was a little ice cream.”

The Grammy nominee dished about her excitement surrounding the halftime show during an interview with Us Weekly and other reporters in September 2019. The New York native said she was “so excited that they chose two strong women, but also Latinas.”

“We’re both over the moon and want to bring our brand of what we do, our music, our celebration and our culture to that stage for 15 minutes,” she continued. “It’s gonna be amazing, it’s gonna be a good time and that’s my goal — to have a good time and to make sure everyone else has a good time.”

Believe it or not, hardworking Lopez pulled double-duty on Sunday. Hours after wrapping up her Super Bowl rehearsals, the Hustlers star (and Rodriguez) hit the red carpet for the 26th annual Screen Actor’s Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Though Lopez, who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, lost the trophy to Marriage Story’s Laura Dern, she and her husband-to-be shined at the awards show. While the Second Act star wore a black Georges Hobeika gown, Rodriguez rocked a navy velvet tuxedo. The pair also snapped a selfie with servicemen and women before the show began, and Lopez shared a laugh with SAG Award winner Renée Zellweger on the red carpet.