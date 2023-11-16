Another day, another wild food take from the Kardashian-Jenner family.

During the Thursday, November 15, episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian ordered some pizza while spending time in New York City. The way Kim, 43, ate it, however, left Us with more questions than answers.

“Is it weird that I don’t like the cheese on pizza? I just like the bread,” she asked while removing the topping from the crust. When Kim went for another slice, she once again took off the cheese before biting into the pizza.

The famous family’s previous food revelations have often left Us shocked. Earlier this season, Kim and Khloé Kardashian told their family that they have never tried a beer.

“I’ve never had a regular beer,” Kim told Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner in a September episode. “I have had a beer but only in Jamaica. A Red Stripe — and I loved it. I’ve never had a Corona or I guess an American beer. Is Corona American? I have no idea.”

Khloé, 39, asked whether she should “put a lemon” in her beer before trying a Corona, which actually originates from Mexico.

“The beer is not bad,” she noted before Kim chimed in, “I don’t think I will like it. … Oh, it is kind of sweet! I’ve never had a beer.”

Before giving the alcoholic beverage a try, Kim previously raised eyebrows while ordering pasta in Italy. “What is tortellini?” she asked a waiter during season 2, which aired in October 2022. “Maybe I’ll get that. Do you have anything that’s not spaghetti? Like, a penne or anything else? I’ll have penne.”

Khloé, for her part, admitted that her lack of knowledge doesn’t just stop at beer. In an October episode of The Kardashians, the Good American cofounder invited her family for a martini night even though she had never tried the drink.

“I’ve never had an olive in my life. To my first martini,” Khloé said before taking her first sip and being surprised by the amount of alcohol. “No wonder you are drunk all the time,” she quipped to her mom, Kris Jenner.

Kris, meanwhile, used a trip to In-N-Out to come clean about how unfamiliar she is with fast food prices. Kris’ attempt to give Khloé several hundred-dollar bills to pay for a group meal turned into a lesson for the momager, 68.

“I don’t know how the f–k you have never been to a fast food restaurant. We don’t need hundreds of dollars,” Khloé said in the June episode. “My mom gave me $100 [to pay for cheeseburgers]. She tried to give me $300 — I don’t think she realized how much fast food restaurants are.”

New episodes of The Kardashians air on Hulu every Thursday.