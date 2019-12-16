



An excuse to indulge! Kourtney Kardashian may be known for her dislike of traditional candy and her ability to maintain a very strict diet, but that doesn’t mean the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star won’t ease up on the rules a bit every now and again, especially when the occasion calls for it.

On Sunday, December 15, the 40-year-old California native took to her Instagram Stories to share her highly unusual breakfast choice — cake! While Kardashian typically starts her day with an avocado smoothie, Sunday was an exception given that it was the day after her sons, Mason and Reign Disick, celebrated their shared birthday.

Mason turned 10 on Saturday, while Reign marked his fifth trip around the sun. The boys, whose dad is Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, also have a sister Penelope, 7.

“The day after your birthday we have cake for breakfast,” the Poosh founder wrote over a snapshot of a celebratory pastry.

Though it’s unclear if the Disick brothers were treated to one joint cake or two individual treats, the confection Kardashian started her day off with was topped with vanilla icing and boasted six alternating layers of vanilla cake and chocolate frosting.

Last month the reality star came under fire after the episode of KUWTK featuring Penelope and niece North West’s joint Candy Land-themed birthday party aired. The mom of three wanted to have healthier candy choices at the shindig, while her sister, Kim Kardashian, advocated for a variety of traditional sweets.

In addition to losing the candy kerfuffle, Kourtney faced harsh criticism online from social media users who were under the impression that her children aren’t allowed to have any candy. “Trust me there’s plenty of treats,” she assured the myriad of naysayers.

As her sugary Sunday breakfast proves, Kourtney also gives herself some food freedom on occasion. In October, the E! personality was called out by an Instagram user for her “unhealthy” food choices during a vacation. The eats in question included Funyuns, Pringles and Cheetos. The Kourtney and Kim Take New York alum defended them by firing back: “Road trip sooooo.”

Additionally, Kourtney opened up about her go-to cheat meals in a May Poosh post, noting she has a weakness for waffles, Double Stuf Oreos and more.