Kendall Jenner’s family will never get over her now-viral chopping skills — even on Thanksgiving.

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, November 23, to share footage of Kendall, 28, helping cook their family’s holiday meal. In the clip, Kendall is seen chopping an onion on a cutting board.

“Kylie, f—k you,” the supermodel quipped with a chuckle when she realized that she was on camera.

Kylie, 26, then asserted that Kendall was handling the onion like a pro. “You’re doing a good job!” Kylie pressed.

Kylie further trolled her older sister with her emoji choice, adding images of hands making a heart shape and a cucumber to the upload.

Kendall’s lack of cooking skills first went viral after fans watched her awkwardly attempt to cut a cucumber in a May 2022 episode of The Kardashians. Eagle-eyed fans criticized Kendall for holding the sharp edge of the knife very close to her fingers.

“She’s, like, not happy [about the video],” sister Khloé Kardashian said on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast at the time. “I feel so — I’m like, ‘Kendall, God is fair.’”

Kardashian, 39, added: “[Kendall,] you’re the most beautiful human being in the world. You have wild-looking toes, God bless. And you can’t cut a f–king cucumber. The world is good because … how can you be this f–king perfect? She has the perfect life. You can’t cut a f–king cucumber? Please, come over and stay with me for one week. She’ll really cry herself a river. Oh, my God. But I’m going to teach her.”

Kendall can now admit that she handled the cucumber in a weird way.

“Watching it back, I was like, ‘Why did I cut it like that?’” she said during a June 2022 Television Academy screening for The Kardashians. “I literally was talking to one of her chefs and I was like, ‘Can you help me? Can you teach me? What did I do wrong? How can I do better? Let me take it seriously.’”

After Kylie shared her approval of Kendall’s Thursday cooking skills, the Kylie Cosmetics founder offered fans a glimpse into the rest of their festive meal. Kylie helped prepare green beans and sweet potatoes for their dinner.

Kendall and Kylie spent the holiday with their siblings, including sister Kim Kardashian. Kim, 43, also documented the Thanksgiving tablescape on her Instagram Stories, revealing place settings surrounded by roses and votive candles.

Kylie’s two children with ex Travis Scott, daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 20 months, also attended the festivities. At one point, Kendall showed nephew Aire a giant, decorated Christmas tree.