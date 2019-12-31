



Reflecting on a decade. Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder has come a long way over the past 10 years and she knows it.

In an introspective Instagram post shared on Monday, December 30, the 31-year-old reality star participated in the “decade challenge” ahead of 2020 and noted exactly how her life has changed since 2010. “I was quite the babe 10 years ago & probs peaked too soon, but back then I was unsettled, insecure, confused,” she wrote. “I was broke and couldn’t afford to get a proper meal much less get my car out of the tow yard or pay rent. I wish I could give that bitch a hug.”

Schroeder’s Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Sandoval even commented on the post and made a reference to her 2010 appearance, writing: “I remember that look!”

The Next Level Basic author ended her post on a more positive note, however, adding: “Here’s to the next ten years of wisdom and happiness.”

Schroeder has plenty to look forward to in 2020. During her Basically Stassi panel at BravoCon in New York City last month, the New Orleans native revealed that she plans to wed fiancé Beau Clark in Rome in October. “Beau and I agreed on, right when we got engaged, that we don’t want to sweat at our wedding,” she quipped at the time. “We are not going to sweat, no one at my wedding is going to sweat.”

Though guests might not have to deal with the heat at the pair’s wedding, Schroeder told Us Weekly last month that she’s broken into a sweat once or twice while planning the nuptials, as the process has been more stressful than she anticipated. “We’re having an overseas wedding, so I thought that would actually make it easier because we’re also having a smaller, intimate wedding but no, it doesn’t, it doesn’t make it easier,” she explained. “It’s very difficult but it’s really fun.”

However, the planning process has also had its fair share of drama, as only time will tell if fellow Vanderpump Rules cast member Kristen Doute, who introduced the Straight Up With Stassi podcast host to Clark, will make the guest list. While the two women had a falling out during the filming of season 8, Schroeder admitted to Us at BravoCon that it’s “sad” Doute, 36, hasn’t been present for the pre-wedding festivities.

“There are moments where I get sad and I’m like, ‘Maybe I should end this,’ but our situation is just so much more layered and deeper than that,” she explained at the time. “So you know what? Sometimes you just need to break from someone.”

For his part, Sandoval, 36, believes that the gals will make up, and he also has faith that Doute will bury the hatchet with Katie Maloney, who she’s currently feuding with as well. “I’ve seen over the years, over a fricking decade of this sort of happening, and it usually works itself out,” the Tom Tom co-owner dished to Us earlier this month. “I hope everything does with this time, and I hope that … I don’t know. I’m optimistic.”